New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lyon expect Alexandre Lacazette to stay at club

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says that he expects striker Alexandre Lacazette to remain at the Ligue 1 club ahead of next season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 10:29 UK

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has indicated that he does not expect Alexandre Lacazette to leave the club this summer.

The striker had been expected to move to Atletico Madrid but after the Spanish outfit were banned from making transfers until January, it left Arsenal as favourites for his signature.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are prepared to bid in the region of £50m in order to sign the French international, but Aulas claims that he expects Lyon's top goalscorer to remain in Ligue 1.

He said: "Alexandre Lacazette was told he could leave. We had negotiations with Atletico. Things did not work out. For us he will not leave."

Aulas had previously said that Lyon had received a "very nice offer" for Lacazette, before later insisting that no formal bids had been made.

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Read Next:
Lyon: 'No offers for Alexandre Lacazette'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexandre Lacazette, Jean-Michel Aulas, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon expect Alexandre Lacazette to stay at club
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon: 'Arsenal have made Alexandre Lacazette offer'
Arsenal open talks over Lemina transfer?Arsenal enter race for M'Baye Niang?Everton show interest in Calum Chambers?Ozil, Sanchez feature in 'leaked kit launch'Welbeck: 'Ox can thrive in central mid'
Lyon: 'No offers for Alexandre Lacazette'West Ham end Chris Smalling interest?Bellerin questions Rashford's absenceMonreal confident of Bellerin staySevilla enter Lucas Perez race
> Arsenal Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon expect Alexandre Lacazette to stay at club
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Liverpool looking to offload Lazar Markovic, Alberto Moreno, Mamadou Sakho
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Brother: 'Diego Costa unlikely to return to Brazil'
Lyon: 'No offers for Alexandre Lacazette'Fernando Torres 'turns down Mexico move'Griezmann pens Atletico extensionDiego Costa waiting on Chelsea decisionMilan discouraged by Costa demands?
Atletico to loan Diego Costa to China?Conte 'decided Costa fate in November'Baku, Madrid battle for 2019 CL finalCosta: 'Atletico return would be nice'Man Utd 'still keen on Jan Oblak'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Lyon News
Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon expect Alexandre Lacazette to stay at club
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon: 'Arsenal have made Alexandre Lacazette offer'
 Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Jean-Michel Aulas: 'Lyon want to sign Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore'
Lyon: 'No offers for Alexandre Lacazette'Monaco seal deals for Gaspar, BenaglioLyon 'lead race for Bertrand Traore'Bayern sign Corentin Tolisso from LyonArsenal learn asking price for Lacazette?
Oxlade-Chamberlain talks up French duoBayern 'in talks with Corentin Tolisso'Everton, West Ham join race for Traore?Wenger 'steps up £50m Lacazette pursuit'Lacazette: 'I could wait for Atletico'
> Lyon Homepage



Tables
 