Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has indicated that he does not expect Alexandre Lacazette to leave the club this summer.

The striker had been expected to move to Atletico Madrid but after the Spanish outfit were banned from making transfers until January, it left Arsenal as favourites for his signature.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are prepared to bid in the region of £50m in order to sign the French international, but Aulas claims that he expects Lyon's top goalscorer to remain in Ligue 1.

He said: "Alexandre Lacazette was told he could leave. We had negotiations with Atletico. Things did not work out. For us he will not leave."

Aulas had previously said that Lyon had received a "very nice offer" for Lacazette, before later insisting that no formal bids had been made.