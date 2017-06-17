Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly ask for £20m should they receive any interest in Kevin Wimmer this summer.

Since signing from Cologne two years ago, Wimmer has fallen down the pecking order in North London and he played just 357 minutes of Premier League football during the most recent campaign.

However, according to The Sun, Spurs will demand a fee of £20m should any club show an interest in the Austrian international during the summer.

Spurs shelled out £4.3m in May 2015 but during that time, Wimmer has only made a total of 31 appearances in all competitions, with less than half of his outings coming in the top flight.

It has been claimed that Spurs are yet to receive any offers for the Austrian international, who has not made a first-team appearance since February 26.