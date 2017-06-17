Jason Cummings admits to being "gutted" at waving goodbye to Hibernian, but insists that it is the right time to further his career by joining Nottingham Forest.

New recruit Jason Cummings has vowed to adapt to the demands of Championship football with Nottingham Forest after completing his move from Hibernian.

The 21-year-old striker put pen to paper on a three-year deal at City Ground on Saturday afternoon, bringing an end to the recent speculation over his future.

Cummings, who is understood to have cost the Reds around £1m to sign, admits to being upset at leaving Hibernian but is looking forward to fighting for a place in Forest's starting lineup ahead of next season.

"I am absolutely delighted. It is a massive club and a great opportunity for me," he told the club's official website. "Obviously I am gutted to leave Hibs as I enjoyed my time there but I just feel it is the right time to move on and further my career. It is a massive club and I played against the manager's team a couple of years ago and I like the way they played.

"I had a couple of mates in his team then and they only said good things about him so I am looking forward to playing under him. I want to play football and score goals and the way that the manager's teams play, they normally create a lot of chances so I feel that I am in the right team to create chances and hopefully I can get a few goals.

"I have heard a few from a few of my friends, who have come down here to play, about English football but obviously I have never played in England so it is all new to me. I think I will adapt to it – the goals don't move as they say.

"I'm not coming here to just walk into the team. I have come here to learn as I will be playing with, and against, a lot better players so I am still at the learning stages and, with the gaffer here, I will only get better."

Former Scotland Under-21 international Cummings netted 69 times in 148 matches for Hibs in all competitions.