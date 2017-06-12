New Transfer Talk header

Report: Hibernian striker Jason Cummings on verge of Nottingham Forest move

Jason Cummings of Hibernian is shown a yellow card by referee Steven McLean after celebrating scoring the opening goal with his team-mates in front of the Hearts fans in the first half during the Scottish Championship match between Heart of Midlothian F.C
Hibs striker Jason Cummings is poised to join Championship side Nottingham Forest in a seven-figure deal, according to reports.
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 11:13 UK

Nottingham Forest have entered advanced talks to sign Hibernian striker Jason Cummings in a £1m deal, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, under contract at Easter Road until 2020, scored 23 goals in 39 appearances last season to help Hibs reclaim Scottish Premiership football after a three-year absence.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are understood to be willing to pay a seven-figure fee for the Scotland Under-21 international, with talks set to continue this week.

The report adds that Forest boss Mark Warburton, who watched Cummings in action while in charge of Rangers, is adamant that the forward can impress south of the border.

Cummings was the subject of a similar bid from Peterborough United 12 months ago, but opted to sign a new deal in Leith following talks with manager Neil Lennon.

Jason Cummings of Hibernian is shown a yellow card by referee Steven McLean after celebrating scoring the opening goal with his team-mates in front of the Hearts fans in the first half during the Scottish Championship match between Heart of Midlothian F.C
Report: Hibernian striker Jason Cummings on verge of Nottingham Forest move
Jason Cummings of Hibernian is shown a yellow card by referee Steven McLean after celebrating scoring the opening goal with his team-mates in front of the Hearts fans in the first half during the Scottish Championship match between Heart of Midlothian F.C
Report: Hibernian striker Jason Cummings on verge of Nottingham Forest move
