Nottingham Forest have entered advanced talks to sign Hibernian striker Jason Cummings in a £1m deal, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, under contract at Easter Road until 2020, scored 23 goals in 39 appearances last season to help Hibs reclaim Scottish Premiership football after a three-year absence.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are understood to be willing to pay a seven-figure fee for the Scotland Under-21 international, with talks set to continue this week.

The report adds that Forest boss Mark Warburton, who watched Cummings in action while in charge of Rangers, is adamant that the forward can impress south of the border.

Cummings was the subject of a similar bid from Peterborough United 12 months ago, but opted to sign a new deal in Leith following talks with manager Neil Lennon.