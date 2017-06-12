New Transfer Talk header

Three-team battle for Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney?

Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
Out-of-contract Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney is reportedly wanted by three clubs, including Scottish champions Celtic.
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 20:31 UK

Championship duo Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly joined Celtic in showing an interest in Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney.

The 20-year-old is available on a free contract this summer after seeing his deal at Ewood Park come to an end following their relegation to the third tier of English football.

According to the Daily Mail, Blackburn are resigned to losing Maloney - who will still demand a compensation fee due to his age - and fear losing him to Scottish champions Celtic.

Should that be the case, the sum awarded to Rovers by a tribunal will be less than Forest or Wolves will be made to pay due to cross-border regulations, which the Bhoys exploited to sign Moussa Dembele on the cheap from Fulham 12 months ago.

Mahoney made 21 appearances for Blackburn in the 2016-17 campaign, playing a part in three goals during the Blue and Whites' doomed Championship campaign.

Jason Steele of Blackburn Rovers in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City at Ewood Park on February 24, 2015
