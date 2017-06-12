Out-of-contract Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney is reportedly wanted by three clubs, including Scottish champions Celtic.

Championship duo Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly joined Celtic in showing an interest in Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney.

The 20-year-old is available on a free contract this summer after seeing his deal at Ewood Park come to an end following their relegation to the third tier of English football.

According to the Daily Mail, Blackburn are resigned to losing Maloney - who will still demand a compensation fee due to his age - and fear losing him to Scottish champions Celtic.

Should that be the case, the sum awarded to Rovers by a tribunal will be less than Forest or Wolves will be made to pay due to cross-border regulations, which the Bhoys exploited to sign Moussa Dembele on the cheap from Fulham 12 months ago.

Mahoney made 21 appearances for Blackburn in the 2016-17 campaign, playing a part in three goals during the Blue and Whites' doomed Championship campaign.