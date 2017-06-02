New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Neil Lennon: 'Virgil van Dijk could be best defender in world'

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon says that Southampton's Virgil van Dijk has the potential to become the best defender in the world.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 19:26 UK

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has claimed that Southampton's Virgil van Dijk has the potential to become the best defender in the world, and has tipped the Dutchman to play for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Lennon, now in charge of Hibernian, brought Van Dijk to Celtic from Groningen in 2013, and the 25-year-old spent two years in Scotland before joining Southampton in the summer of 2015.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all said to be interested in signing the Netherlands international this summer, although it is understood that Southampton will not consider any bids of less than £70m.

"Yes, [Van Dijk can become the best defender in the world]," Lennon told Sky Sports News. "I think he could play for Barcelona, I think he could play for Real Madrid - it wouldn't surprise me if he took his career on to those pathways.

"The first day he came into Celtic I pulled him to one side after training and said 'you enjoy yourself here because you're not going to be here long'. I couldn't believe we got him for €2.2m (£1.9m). He was outstanding. I couldn't believe that none of the big clubs took a bite at him before Southampton.

"I believe he could play at any club side in Europe now - he's that good. He's only 24, he's got 10 years in him. He has got everything you want from a modern-day centre-half: he's powerful, he's quick, technically brilliant, he reads the game well, superb in the air. So it doesn't surprise me that the big clubs are coming in now - it's just surprising that they have waited so long."

Van Dijk missed the last four months of the 2016-17 campaign with an ankle injury.

General view of Tannadice Park Dundee taken prior to the SPL match from between Dundee United and Dundee, Tannadice Park Dundee on August 19, 2012
Read Next:
Dundee United sign Hibs striker Keatings
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Neil Lennon, Virgil van Dijk, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Report: Southampton want £70m for Virgil van Dijk
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Neil Lennon: 'Virgil van Dijk could be best defender in world'
 Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Chelsea increase attempts to sign Virgil van Dijk?
Five PL clubs in hunt for Max Kruse?Everton 'closing in on Martina capture'Tuchel in "pole position" for Saints jobVan Dijk keen to play under Klopp?Man United 'finalise defensive shortlist'
Marco Silva decides to leave Hull City?Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?Result: Crouch nets winner as Stoke beat SaintsTeam News: Two changes apiece for Saints, StokeSessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'
> Southampton Homepage
More Hibernian News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Neil Lennon: 'Virgil van Dijk could be best defender in world'
 General view of Tannadice Park Dundee taken prior to the SPL match from between Dundee United and Dundee, Tannadice Park Dundee on August 19, 2012
Dundee United sign Hibernian striker James Keatings on pre-contract agreement
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic trio nominated for Scotland's PFA Player of the Year award
Lennon: 'Hibs squad is top-six standard'Hibs complete loan deal for Efe AmbroseLennon "very pleased" with Hibs performanceKris Commons joins Hibernian on loanFormer Celtic kit man arrested over abuse claims
Lennon: 'No bung culture in Scottish football'Former Dundee striker Alan Cousin dies, aged 78Hibernian to appeal Neil Lennon banLennon hit with five-match ban by UEFAScottish League Cup last-16 ties announced
> Hibernian Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 