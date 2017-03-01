New Transfer Talk header

Hibernian complete loan deal for Celtic defender Efe Ambrose

Efe Ambrose of Celtic in action during the UEFA Europa League Group D match between FC Salzburg and Celtic FC on September 18, 2014
Hibernian complete the loan signing of Celtic defender Efe Ambrose, who saw a similar move to Blackburn Rovers fall through earlier this week.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 17:11 UK

Celtic have allowed defender Efe Ambrose to join Hibernian on a three-month loan deal.

Ambrose had hoped to link up with Blackburn Rovers for the remainder of the season, but that move broke down earlier this week due to the Championship side's struggles to obtain a work permit.

However, Ambrose has been saved from second-string football in Glasgow with a reunion with Neil Lennon, who signed him during his time at Celtic.

Lennon told STV: "He's won doubles, he's won league championships, he's won the Africa Cup of Nations. The list goes on."

"He's had some mistakes but I played with players, Bobo Balde for example, who made a couple of high-profile errors as well.

"Sometimes there's nothing you can do about that. They're human beings at the end of the day. For me, he's a very consistent player and I think we've done good business."

Ambrose has not played a senior game for Celtic since July 27.

