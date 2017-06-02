A report claims that Southampton will not consider selling in-demand centre-back Virgil van Dijk this summer for anything less than £70m.

The 25-year-old, who only signed a new six-year contract at St Mary's last summer, is believed to be a transfer target for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in this summer's window.

The Dutchman missed the last four months of the 2016-17 Premier League season with an ankle injury, but the setback has not decreased the interest in the player that arrived in English football from Celtic in 2015.

According to The Mirror, Southampton are desperate to keep Van Dijk, but would be prepared to sell if they received an offer in the region of £70m, which would give them a £57m profit on the Netherlands international.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Chelsea were prepared to offer Van Dijk a £170,000-a-week contract in a bid to beat their rivals to the defender's signature.