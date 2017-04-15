Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Easter Road
Hibernian
3-0
QotSQueen of the South
McGregor (13', 38'), Gray (48')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Neil Lennon: 'Hibernian squad is Premiership top six standard'

Celtic manager Neil Lennon prior to kick-off during the Champions League match against Barcelona on October 1, 2013
© Getty Images
Neil Lennon believes that Hibernian can finish in the top six of the Scottish Premiership next season if they retain their best players.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 20:16 UK

Neil Lennon has claimed that Hibernian can finish in the top six of the Scottish Premiership next season if they retain their best players.

The Hibees clinched the Championship title on Saturday with three games to spare, thanks to a 3-0 win at home to Queen of the South.

"Now we're a Premiership club again, which is very exciting and very pleasing," Lennon told Sky Sports News.

"The core of the squad is very strong so we'll be top six I think, but we do no need to strengthen and we may have to fend off interest in a few players.

"But at the end of the day we have assets in our team and there are going to be clubs that are looking very, very closely at them."

Hibs can also book their place in the Scottish Cup final with victory over Aberdeen next weekend.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon prior to kick-off during the Champions League match against Barcelona on October 1, 2013
Read Next:
Lennon "very pleased" with Hibs performance
>
View our homepages for Neil Lennon, Football
Your Comments
More Hibernian News
Celtic manager Neil Lennon prior to kick-off during the Champions League match against Barcelona on October 1, 2013
Neil Lennon: 'Hibernian squad is Premiership top six standard'
 Efe Ambrose of Celtic in action during the UEFA Europa League Group D match between FC Salzburg and Celtic FC on September 18, 2014
Hibernian complete loan deal for Celtic defender Efe Ambrose
 Celtic manager Neil Lennon prior to kick-off during the Champions League match against Barcelona on October 1, 2013
Neil Lennon "very pleased" with Hibernian performance in Edinburgh derby
Kris Commons joins Hibernian on loanFormer Celtic kit man arrested over abuse claimsLennon: 'No bung culture in Scottish football'Former Dundee striker Alan Cousin dies, aged 78Hibernian to appeal Neil Lennon ban
Lennon hit with five-match ban by UEFAScottish League Cup last-16 ties announcedResult: Hibs eliminated from Europe on penaltiesLennon keen to appeal one-match banLennon handed one-match touchline ban
> Hibernian Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Hibernian331713351222964
2FalkirkFalkirk331411853371653
3Dundee UnitedDundee Utd33141094437752
4Greenock MortonGreenock Morton33131194136550
5Dunfermline AthleticDunfermline331012114140142
6Queen of the SouthQotS33119134347-442
7Raith Rovers3399153143-1236
8St Mirren33811144452-835
9Dumbarton33811144252-1035
10Ayr United33711153155-2432
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 