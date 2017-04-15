Neil Lennon believes that Hibernian can finish in the top six of the Scottish Premiership next season if they retain their best players.

The Hibees clinched the Championship title on Saturday with three games to spare, thanks to a 3-0 win at home to Queen of the South.

"Now we're a Premiership club again, which is very exciting and very pleasing," Lennon told Sky Sports News.

"The core of the squad is very strong so we'll be top six I think, but we do no need to strengthen and we may have to fend off interest in a few players.

"But at the end of the day we have assets in our team and there are going to be clubs that are looking very, very closely at them."

Hibs can also book their place in the Scottish Cup final with victory over Aberdeen next weekend.