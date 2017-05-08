New Transfer Talk header

Dundee United sign Hibernian striker James Keatings on pre-contract agreement

General view of Tannadice Park Dundee taken prior to the SPL match from between Dundee United and Dundee, Tannadice Park Dundee on August 19, 2012
Dundee United confirm the signing of Hibernian striker James Keatings on a pre-contract agreement until 2019.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 20:12 UK

Dundee United have announced the signing of Hibernian striker James Keatings on a pre-contract agreement until 2019.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals this season as Hibs won the Championship and had an offer to stay at Easter Road.

However, with 14 of his 30 appearances coming off the bench this term, Keatings has opted to move on in a bid for more regular starts.

"I look forward to joining Dundee United. I have enjoyed playing at Tannadice, and I know I am joining a fantastic club with a great reputation who are set up to be in the Premiership," he told United's website.

"My goal is to be scoring in the Premiership for United whether it is next season or beyond."

Dundee United finished third in the Championship this season and will have to contest the playoffs in a bid to reach the Scottish Premiership.

Martyn Waghorn of Rangers celebrates after he scores his second goal during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CHibernian361914359253471
2FalkirkFalkirk361612858401860
3Dundee UnitedDundee Utd36151295042857
4Greenock MortonGreenock Morton361313104441352
5Dunfermline AthleticDunfermline361212124643348
6Queen of the SouthQotS361110154652-643
7St Mirren36912155256-439
8Dumbarton36912154656-1039
9Raith Rovers36109173552-1739
RAyr United36712173362-2933
> Full Version
