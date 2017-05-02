Scottish champions Celtic dominate the PFA Player of the Year award nominees with three names on the shortlist for both the main prize and young player of the year.

Celtic have dominated the nominees for Scotland's PFA Player of the Year award following their resounding title success this season.

Brendan Rodgers's side provide three of the four nominees for the award, with Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and Stuart Armstrong all in the running.

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is the only non-Celtic player to make the shortlist, having scored eight goals this season to help the Dons to two cup finals.

Sinclair was voted Celtic's player of the season by both his teammates and fans following a 25-goal campaign, whereas Armstrong has registered 14 goals since earning a regular starting role in October.

Dembele, meanwhile, has worked his way in front of last year's Scotland player of the year Leigh Griffiths as Celtic's main striker, going on to score 32 goals for the Hoops.

Dembele is also up for the Young Player of the Year award alongside teammates Kieran Tierney and Patrick Roberts, as well as Hibernian striker and Scottish Championship player of the year Jason Cummings.

The winners will be announced on Sunday night at the annual awards dinner in Glasgow.