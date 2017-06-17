Arsenal are reportedly ready to enter the race to sign AC Milan attacker M'Baye Niang, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford.

Arsenal have reportedly started to show an interest in signing AC Milan attacker M'Baye Niang.

During the second half of last season, Niang spent a loan spell at Watford where he scored twice in 16 appearances in the Premier League but he indicated that he did not want to complete a switch to Vicarage Road on a permanent basis.

It was initially believed that he intended to remain in Italy but after Everton allegedly made the 22-year-old a transfer target, it appears that Arsenal have decided to rival any bid made for his signature.

According to the Hertfordshire Mercury, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is willing to meet the alleged £16m fee which Everton are said to have bid in recent days.

Wenger has previously indicated that he only intends on making a maximum of three signings during the transfer window and with Sead Kolasinac having already arrived, it remains to be seen whether he will stick to his initial assessment of his current squad.

Niang has 12 goals in 74 outings for Milan, while he has also spent time out on loan at Montpellier and Genoa.