New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal will make maximum of three signings'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Manager Arsene Wenger claims that Arsenal will only make "a maximum of three" signings during the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11:43 UK

Manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that he has no intention of making wholesale changes to his first-team squad during the summer.

After he penned a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, it was expected that Wenger would bring in several big names after a campaign with saw the club finish outside of the top four in the Premier League table.

The Gunners are also having to contend with more than half-a-dozen contract situations, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all seeing their deals expire next summer.

However, it appears that regardless of the resolution to negotiations, Wenger will not instigate many incomings after revealing that he will only make "a maximum of three" signings.

The Frenchman told beIN Sports: "We cannot spend as much as every other club because some have external resources that allow them to be basically unlimited. That is not our case, but we can spend money because we have managed well the club.

"Let's not forget that the amount of money spent is not necessarily a guarantee of success. "Is Rob Holding a big signing? A big signing is not necessarily linked with the amount of money spent. When you buy a player for £40m everyone will make positive judgements at the start. When you buy him for £2m everyone will say 'anyway he cannot be good'.

"The quality is most of the time linked with the amount of money [paid], especially with players over 20, but sometimes it's not always linked only with the money."

Schalke defender Saed Kolasinac is expected to arrive on a free transfer, while Wenger has hinted that he is contemplating an offer for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
Read Next:
Arsenal youngster open to Championship stay
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Saed Kolasinac, Riyad Mahrez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger hints at interest in Riyad Mahrez
 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Mesut Ozil ready to pen new deal with Arsenal?
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman keen to sign strike duo Lucas Perez, Sandro Ramirez?
Wenger: 'No more than three new signings'Report: West Brom join Kieran Gibbs raceArsenal youngster open to Championship stayOzil: 'Ramos like a big brother to me'Robson urges United to sign Sanchez
Arsenal, Spurs 'to battle for Lemar'Dortmund: 'No bids for Aubameyang'Monaco turn down Arsenal bid for Mbappe?Wenger deal to lead to Bellerin stay?Smith: Wenger must "reinvent himself"
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
 