Manager Arsene Wenger claims that Arsenal will only make "a maximum of three" signings during the summer.

Manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that he has no intention of making wholesale changes to his first-team squad during the summer.

After he penned a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, it was expected that Wenger would bring in several big names after a campaign with saw the club finish outside of the top four in the Premier League table.

The Gunners are also having to contend with more than half-a-dozen contract situations, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all seeing their deals expire next summer.

However, it appears that regardless of the resolution to negotiations, Wenger will not instigate many incomings after revealing that he will only make "a maximum of three" signings.

The Frenchman told beIN Sports: "We cannot spend as much as every other club because some have external resources that allow them to be basically unlimited. That is not our case, but we can spend money because we have managed well the club.

"Let's not forget that the amount of money spent is not necessarily a guarantee of success. "Is Rob Holding a big signing? A big signing is not necessarily linked with the amount of money spent. When you buy a player for £40m everyone will make positive judgements at the start. When you buy him for £2m everyone will say 'anyway he cannot be good'.

"The quality is most of the time linked with the amount of money [paid], especially with players over 20, but sometimes it's not always linked only with the money."

Schalke defender Saed Kolasinac is expected to arrive on a free transfer, while Wenger has hinted that he is contemplating an offer for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.