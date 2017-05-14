A report claims that Arsenal have got a deal over the line for Sead Kolasinac, handing the Schalke 04 full-back a five-year contract in North London.

Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac has said his goodbyes to his teammates after signing a five-year deal with Arsenal, according to a report.

The 23-year-old, who was also rumoured to be on the radar of Premier League rivals Chelsea and Everton, is understood to have passed a medical while in London attending a sponsorship event in early April.

Kolasinac was involved for Schalke in their league clash with Hamburg on Saturday afternoon, waving to supporters at the end of his side's 1-1 draw at Veltins-Arena.

Widespread reports in Germany, carried by Football.London, suggest that terms have now been agreed and the left-back will be formally announced as an Arsenal player in the next few weeks.

Kolasinac has featured 36 times for Schalke in all competitions this season, while also representing national side Bosnia-Herzegovina on eight occasions.