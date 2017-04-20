New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sead Kolasinac 'agrees personal terms with Arsenal ahead of summer transfer'

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Schalke 04 full-back Sead Kolasinac will reportedly become Arsene Wenger's first signing of the summer after passing a medical and agreeing terms with Arsenal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 22:45 UK

Sead Kolasinac has agreed personal terms with Arsenal and already undergone a medical ahead a summer switch from Schalke 04, according to a report.

The 23-year-old recently emerged as a target for the Gunners, having previously been heavily linked with their Premier League rivals Chelsea and Everton.

Goal.com claims that Kolasinac will now become Arsene Wenger's first signing of the upcoming transfer window, strengthening the troublesome left-back area for what could be the Frenchman's last hurrah at the Emirates Stadium helm.

Kolasinac, who will join the Gunners as a free agent after letting his Schalke contract run down, is said to have undergone a medical after attending a sponsorship event in London a fortnight ago.

Wenger denied that a deal had been struck when probed about his interest in the player on Thursday, but confirmation of the Bosnia-Herzegovina international's arrival will reportedly be made in the coming weeks.

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal target makes decision on future?
>
View our homepages for Sead Kolasinac, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac 'agrees personal terms with Arsenal ahead of summer transfer'
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac decides to join Arsenal in summer?
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Liverpool 'lining up move for Alexandre Lacazette'
Newcastle after Arsenal full-back Jenkinson?Gerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of FameWenger: 'FA Cup result will not affect future'Danny Rose to return for Arsenal clash?Wenger 'to stick with three-man defence'
Wenger gunning for FA Cup finalWenger: 'Wilshere back in July for training'Wilshere vows to do 'whatever it takes'Howe: 'Big blow to lose Wilshere'Wenger to consider Szczesny return?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Schalke 04 News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac 'agrees personal terms with Arsenal ahead of summer transfer'
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac decides to join Arsenal in summer?
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Report: Sead Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal and AC Milan
Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead KolasinacHuntelaar confirms Schalke 04 exitSchalke set asking price for Arsenal target?Chelsea 'confident of signing Kolisinac'Schalke: 'No Liverpool approach for Meyer'
Liverpool 'join race to sign Max Meyer'Man United up against Anderlecht in EL quartersEuropa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersEL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawSchalke 04 complete Bentaleb deal
> Schalke 04 Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 