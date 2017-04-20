Schalke 04 full-back Sead Kolasinac will reportedly become Arsene Wenger's first signing of the summer after passing a medical and agreeing terms with Arsenal.

Sead Kolasinac has agreed personal terms with Arsenal and already undergone a medical ahead a summer switch from Schalke 04, according to a report.

The 23-year-old recently emerged as a target for the Gunners, having previously been heavily linked with their Premier League rivals Chelsea and Everton.

Goal.com claims that Kolasinac will now become Arsene Wenger's first signing of the upcoming transfer window, strengthening the troublesome left-back area for what could be the Frenchman's last hurrah at the Emirates Stadium helm.

Kolasinac, who will join the Gunners as a free agent after letting his Schalke contract run down, is said to have undergone a medical after attending a sponsorship event in London a fortnight ago.

Wenger denied that a deal had been struck when probed about his interest in the player on Thursday, but confirmation of the Bosnia-Herzegovina international's arrival will reportedly be made in the coming weeks.