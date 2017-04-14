New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead Kolasinac signing

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
A report claims that Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac is on his way to Arsenal after being promised a bigger-money deal than the one offered by Everton.
Arsenal have beaten Premier League rivals Everton to the signing of highly-rated Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac, according to a report.

The 23-year-old, also linked with Chelsea earlier this year, had been tipped with making a free move to Goodison Park at the end of the season when his current deal with the German club expires.

It is claimed by The Guardian that Kolasinac has instead opted to join the Gunners, however, after being promised higher wages in North London compared to what Everton were offering on a similar length contract.

Arsenal also pounced late on to snare Lucas Perez before he joined the Toffees last summer, getting a £17m deal over the line prior to their rivals finalising the transfer.

German-born Kolasinac has made 21 appearances for Schalke in the Bundesliga this season and also represented Bosnia-Herzegovina 17 times at international level in the past.

Schalke's defender Sead Kolasinac (L) vies with Wolfsburg's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the German first division Bundesliga football match VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, central Germany, on April 19, 2015
