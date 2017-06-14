Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly enquire about AC Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula.

Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly expressed an interest in AC Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula.

The 27-year-old joined the Italian outfit from Pescara last year, but struggled for game time, starting just 12 Serie A matches and scoring eight goals in 27 appearances in total.

According to Calciomercato, Everton asked about Lapadula while discussing a potential deal for M'Baye Niang in Italy, while Brighton have also enquired.

The report claims that the Italian has no intention of moving to the Premier League and does not currently want to play in England at this stage of his career.

It is believed, though, that he has numerous offers to consider this summer.