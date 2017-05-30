New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: AC Milan's M'Baye Niang a target for Everton

Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Everton want to bring AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang to Goodison Park in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Everton reportedly want to bring AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang to Goodison Park in this summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford, managing two goals and two assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the Hornets.

It is understood that the striker is not interested in joining Watford on a permanent contract, however, and according to Calcaiomercato, a move to Everton is now very much on the cards.

The report claims that Niang's agent Federico Pastorello has met with Milan officials over the last few days to present an offer from Everton, with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman impressed by Niang's form in England.

Niang scored three times and registered two assists for Milan in the first half of last season.

Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Read Next:
AC Milan sign Musacchio from Villarreal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for M'Baye Niang, Federico Pastorello, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More AC Milan News
Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
Report: AC Milan's M'Baye Niang a target for Everton
 Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
AC Milan sign Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal
 Vincenzo Montella watches on
Vincenzo Montella signs new AC Milan deal
Agent: 'Rodriguez closing on Milan move'Milan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'AC Milan 'eye Celtic's Moussa Dembele'Gattuso "very happy" with Milan returnNiang keen to avoid Watford transfer?
AC Milan join race to sign Morata?United, Milan plotting Aubameyang swoop?Man City interested in Donnarumma?Everton, Chelsea monitoring Musacchio?Fabregas 'not keen on Milan switch'
> AC Milan Homepage
More Everton News
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Chelsea striker Diego Costa would welcome Romelu Lukaku signing
 Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
Report: AC Milan's M'Baye Niang a target for Everton
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Burnley consider move for Oumar Niasse?
Spurs, Everton to battle for Maguire?West Ham 'to meet Barkley wage demands'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonEverton 'to walk away from Valencia deal'Everton fans - would you prefer Iheanacho or Gray?
Rooney: 'Future more or less decided'Everton accept Barkley won't sign new deal?Monaco complete Youri Tielemans signingOsman tips Barkley for Man United moveEverton miss out on Sandro Ramirez?
> Everton Homepage
More Watford News
Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
Report: AC Milan's M'Baye Niang a target for Everton
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Newcastle United, Watford keen on Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki?
 Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant calls out to teammates in the match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant?
Silva: 'I liked Watford's ambition'Deeney 'would cost clubs £32m to sign'Watford confirm Marco Silva appointmentWatford 'agree deal with Marco Silva'West Ham, Newcastle want Dion Pereira?
Baggies eyeing move for Troy Deeney?Report: Silva in advanced Watford talksWatford close to sealing Colley deal?Report: Watford want £35m for DeeneyAlaves boss in running for Watford job?
> Watford Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CJuventus38294577275091
2Roma38283790385287
3Napoli38268494395586
4Atalanta BCAtalanta38219862412172
5Lazio382171074512370
6AC Milan381891157451263
7Inter Milan381951472492362
8Fiorentina381612106357660
9Torino381314117166553
10Sampdoria381212144955-648
11CagliariCagliari38145195576-2147
12SassuoloSassuolo38137185863-546
13Udinese38129174756-945
14AC Chievo VeronaChievo38127194361-1843
15Bologna38118194058-1841
16Genoa3899203864-2636
17Crotone3897223458-2434
REmpoli3888222961-3232
RPalermo3868243377-4426
RPescara3839263781-4418
> Full Version
 