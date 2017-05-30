A report claims that Everton want to bring AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang to Goodison Park in this summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford, managing two goals and two assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the Hornets.

It is understood that the striker is not interested in joining Watford on a permanent contract, however, and according to Calcaiomercato, a move to Everton is now very much on the cards.

The report claims that Niang's agent Federico Pastorello has met with Milan officials over the last few days to present an offer from Everton, with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman impressed by Niang's form in England.

Niang scored three times and registered two assists for Milan in the first half of last season.