M'Baye Niang keen to avoid Watford transfer?

Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
Striker M'Baye Niang reportedly tells the club's owner Gino Pozzo that he does not want to remain at Watford.
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Striker M'Baye Niang has reportedly indicated that he does not want to remain at Watford for next season.

Niang spent the second half of the season at Vicarage Road on a loan deal from AC Milan, and a permanent transfer had been due to be completed during the summer.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the 22-year-old is keen to return to his parent club after failing to settle during his short stint in England.

He made 15 starts in what largely became an unsettled side during the second half of the campaign, while he netted two goals in home fixtures against Burnley and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

Owner Gino Pozzo is yet to make his final decision, but it is believed that he is unlikely to pay a sizeable fee for a player who does not want to remain at the club.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Watford eye Ranieri as Mazzarri replacement?
