A report claims that Swansea City will not sell in-demand midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer unless they receive an offer of £40m.

The 27-year-old scored nine goals and registered 13 assists in 38 Premier League appearances for Swansea last term.

Everton have been strongly linked with a move for the former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker in this summer's transfer window, although Swansea have thus far been able to resist the interest from Goodison Park.

According to The Mirror, Swansea are desperate to keep hold of Sigurdsson this summer, but the Welsh outfit would allow the attacker to leave ahead of the 2017-18 campaign if they received an offer of £40m.

Sigurdsson rejoined Swansea from Tottenham in the summer of 2014.