PSV Eindhoven star Jurgen Locadia: 'My dream is to play for Manchester United'

Jurgen Locadia of PSV Eindhoven in action during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between FC Chornomorets Odesa and PSV Eindhoven held on October 3, 2013
Highly-rated PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia admits that playing for Manchester United is his dream and is hoping to do so via an "intermediate step".
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 22:08 UK

PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia has revealed that playing for Manchester United is his dream.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Eredivisie since bagging a debut hat-trick for his side in 2012 against VVV-Venlo.

Locadia, who can also play out wide, has a record of 53 goals in 160 appearances for PSV and, as such, is rumoured to be on the radar of several major European clubs.

Speaking about his ambitions, the Netherlands star admits he'd love to play for Man United, and thinks he can do so if he follows in the footsteps of former teammate Georginio Wijnaldum.

"Manchester United is my dream, but via an intermediate step," Locadia told Dutch outlet NOS. "I like the path Georginio Wijnaldum has walked, from Newcastle United to Liverpool."

A number of former PSV players have made the move to Old Trafford over the years, including Jaap Stam, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ji-Sung Park and Memphis Depay.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
