Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie is on the brink of sealing a return to former club Feyenoord, according to a report.

The 33-year-old is into the final year of his current deal with the Turkish giants and is said to be seeking a move away.

It is claimed by reports in the Dutch media that the Netherlands international has "virtually completed" his switch, 13 years after leaving De Kuip for spells in English football with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Van Persie enjoyed plenty of success in the Premier League and also has a solid scoring rate since departing United for Fenerbahce in 2015, netting 12 more goals this season in 32 outings.

Feyenoord won the Eredivisie title last time out under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who himself spent a couple of years with Arsenal during his playing days.