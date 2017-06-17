New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Robin van Persie close to sealing Feyenoord return

Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Robin van Persie is reportedly closing in on a return to Feyenoord, 13 years after leaving the club for spells in the Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester United.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 17:09 UK

Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie is on the brink of sealing a return to former club Feyenoord, according to a report.

The 33-year-old is into the final year of his current deal with the Turkish giants and is said to be seeking a move away.

It is claimed by reports in the Dutch media that the Netherlands international has "virtually completed" his switch, 13 years after leaving De Kuip for spells in English football with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Van Persie enjoyed plenty of success in the Premier League and also has a solid scoring rate since departing United for Fenerbahce in 2015, netting 12 more goals this season in 32 outings.

Feyenoord won the Eredivisie title last time out under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who himself spent a couple of years with Arsenal during his playing days.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Read Next:
Perez attracting interest from Turkey?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Robin van Persie, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Football
Your Comments
More Feyenoord News
Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
Report: Robin van Persie close to sealing Feyenoord return
 Former international player of the Netherlands Giovanni Van Bronckhorst looks on prior to the start of the International friendly match between Netherlands and Switzerland on November 11, 2011
Giovanni van Bronckhorst 'favourite for Borussia Dortmund post'
 Dirk Kuyt of Feyenoord runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Southampton FC at De Kuip on July 23, 2015
Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt announces retirement after 19-year career
Feyenoord win first title in 18 yearsEuropa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughResult: Man United ease past Feyenoord in ELEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsTeam News: Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed rare United start
Live Commentary: Man United 4-0 Feyenoord - as it happenedEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsDirk Kuyt reveals Paul Pogba frustrationEuropa League roundup: Irish minnows Dundalk make historyMan United team coach 'collides with stadium'
> Feyenoord Homepage
More Fenerbahce News
Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
Report: Robin van Persie close to sealing Feyenoord return
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Arsenal striker Lucas Perez attracting interest from Turkey?
 Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Fenerbahce interested in signing Leicester City star Jamie Vardy?
Report: Arsenal launch £10m Kjaer bidMusa agrees to leave Leicester for Turkey?Hebei deny Robin van Persie approachDavid Ospina to leave Arsenal next week?Fenerbahce to make offer for Costa?
David Ospina: 'I want to leave Arsenal'Advocaat 'to be appointed Netherlands boss'Slaven Bilic wanted by Fenerbahce?Hull plan move for Fenerbahce defender?Ospina agrees personal terms with Turkish side?
> Fenerbahce Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CFeyenoord34264486246282
2Ajax34256379235681
3PSV EindhovenPSV342210268234576
4FC Utrecht34188854381662
5Vitesse341561351401151
6AZAZ34121395652449
7FC Twente34129134850-245
8Groningen341013115551443
9Heerenveen34127155453143
10Heracles34127155355-243
11ADO Den HaagADO Den Haag34115183759-2238
12SBV Excelsior34910154360-1737
13Willem II3499162944-1536
14PEC Zwolle3498173967-2835
15Sparta RotterdamSparta3497184161-2034
RNEC3497183259-2734
17Roda JC34712152651-2533
RGo Ahead Eagles3465233273-4123
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 