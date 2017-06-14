A report claims that Arsenal launch a £10m offer for Fenerbahce centre-back Simon Kjaer as the Gunners look to beat Liverpool to the signing of the Dane.

Arsenal have reportedly launched a £10m offer for Fenerbahce centre-back Simon Kjaer.

The 28-year-old, who is a 59-time Denmark international, joined Fenerbahce on a four-year contract in June 2015, and the defender made 27 Super Lig appearances for his Turkish outfit during the 2016-17 campaign.

Liverpool have previously been credited with an interest in the experienced defender, but according to TurksVoetbal, Arsenal have made a £10m offer as head coach Arsene Wenger looks for defensive reinforcements this summer.

The same report claims that Liverpool have previously been quoted £17.5m for Kjaer, but Arsenal are confident that a bid of £10m would force Fenerbahce into a sale.

Arsenal have already signed Serbian defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer since the end of last season.