Report: Arsenal launch £10m Simon Kjaer bid

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
A report claims that Arsenal launch a £10m offer for Fenerbahce centre-back Simon Kjaer as the Gunners look to beat Liverpool to the signing of the Dane.
By , European Football Editor
Arsenal have reportedly launched a £10m offer for Fenerbahce centre-back Simon Kjaer.

The 28-year-old, who is a 59-time Denmark international, joined Fenerbahce on a four-year contract in June 2015, and the defender made 27 Super Lig appearances for his Turkish outfit during the 2016-17 campaign.

Liverpool have previously been credited with an interest in the experienced defender, but according to TurksVoetbal, Arsenal have made a £10m offer as head coach Arsene Wenger looks for defensive reinforcements this summer.

The same report claims that Liverpool have previously been quoted £17.5m for Kjaer, but Arsenal are confident that a bid of £10m would force Fenerbahce into a sale.

Arsenal have already signed Serbian defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer since the end of last season.

David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Your Comments
