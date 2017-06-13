General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal 'scrap plans to appoint director of football'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Arsenal reportedly scrap plans to appoint a director of football this summer following opposition to the suggestion from manager Arsene Wenger.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Arsenal have reportedly scrapped their plans to appoint a director of football this summer.

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis suggested earlier this season that changes would be made to the way the club is run following a particularly turbulent patch that saw Arsenal lose seven of 12 games.

However, manager Arsene Wenger was publicly critical of the idea of introducing a director of football at the Emirates Stadium and remains reluctant to relinquish control of the club's transfer strategy.

The Evening Standard reports that Arsenal will still create a new role in their backroom staff this summer, but that it will be at a lower level than initially planned.

Wenger signed a new two-year deal with the Gunners at the end of last month having steered the club to a record 13th FA Cup triumph, seven of which have come during his 21-year tenure.

