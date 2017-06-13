Arsenal reportedly scrap plans to appoint a director of football this summer following opposition to the suggestion from manager Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal have reportedly scrapped their plans to appoint a director of football this summer.

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis suggested earlier this season that changes would be made to the way the club is run following a particularly turbulent patch that saw Arsenal lose seven of 12 games.

However, manager Arsene Wenger was publicly critical of the idea of introducing a director of football at the Emirates Stadium and remains reluctant to relinquish control of the club's transfer strategy.

The Evening Standard reports that Arsenal will still create a new role in their backroom staff this summer, but that it will be at a lower level than initially planned.

Wenger signed a new two-year deal with the Gunners at the end of last month having steered the club to a record 13th FA Cup triumph, seven of which have come during his 21-year tenure.