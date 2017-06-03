David Ospina to leave Arsenal next week?

Arsenal keeper David Ospina could leave the club for Fenerbahce as early as next week.

The 28-year-old joined the club in 2014 but has found game time hard to come by following the arrival of Petr Cech, making just six Premier League appearances in the last two seasons.

As a result, the Colombian has requested a transfer this summer as he goes in search of regular first-team football.

According to Sporx, Ospina has received an offer from Turkish side Fenerbahce worth £50,000 a week - £2.6m a season - which could be accepted within the next week.

Arsenal are thought to have demanded a transfer fee of £3.5m for Ospina, who is about to enter the final year of his contract with Arsene Wenger's side.