David Ospina to leave Arsenal next week?

Arsenal's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina gestures during the English League Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Southampton at The Emirates Stadium in London on September 23, 2014
© Getty Images
Arsenal keeper David Ospina could leave the club for Fenerbahce as early as next week.
By , Editor
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 15:00 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina could reportedly complete a move away from the Emirates as soon as next week.

The 28-year-old joined the club in 2014 but has found game time hard to come by following the arrival of Petr Cech, making just six Premier League appearances in the last two seasons.

As a result, the Colombian has requested a transfer this summer as he goes in search of regular first-team football.

According to Sporx, Ospina has received an offer from Turkish side Fenerbahce worth £50,000 a week - £2.6m a season - which could be accepted within the next week.

Arsenal are thought to have demanded a transfer fee of £3.5m for Ospina, who is about to enter the final year of his contract with Arsene Wenger's side.

