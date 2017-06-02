A report claims that Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the favourite to take over at Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Dortmund parted company with Thomas Tuchel last week, and it had been claimed that Nice manager Lucien Favre was the favourite to take control of the Bundesliga outfit.

Nice have denied their manager the chance to speak with Dortmund, however, and according to L'Equipe, Van Bronckhorst is now the favourite after impressing during his second season in charge of Feyenoord.

The former Arsenal defender led Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title in 18 years during the 2016-17 campaign, with Dirk Kuyt netting a treble on the final weekend to secure the trophy ahead of Ajax courtesy of a 3-1 win over Heracles.

Former Netherlands international Van Bronckhorst, 41, was Feyenoord's assistant manager between 2011 and 2015, before being promoted to first-team boss.