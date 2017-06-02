Giovanni van Bronckhorst 'favourite for Borussia Dortmund post'

Former international player of the Netherlands Giovanni Van Bronckhorst looks on prior to the start of the International friendly match between Netherlands and Switzerland on November 11, 2011
A report claims that Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the favourite to take over at Borussia Dortmund this summer.
Friday, June 2, 2017

Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has reportedly emerged as the favourite to take over at Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund parted company with Thomas Tuchel last week, and it had been claimed that Nice manager Lucien Favre was the favourite to take control of the Bundesliga outfit.

Nice have denied their manager the chance to speak with Dortmund, however, and according to L'Equipe, Van Bronckhorst is now the favourite after impressing during his second season in charge of Feyenoord.

The former Arsenal defender led Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title in 18 years during the 2016-17 campaign, with Dirk Kuyt netting a treble on the final weekend to secure the trophy ahead of Ajax courtesy of a 3-1 win over Heracles.

Former Netherlands international Van Bronckhorst, 41, was Feyenoord's assistant manager between 2011 and 2015, before being promoted to first-team boss.

Monchengladbach's Swiss head coach Lucien Favre looks on prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German city of Dortmund on March 15, 2014
