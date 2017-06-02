Nice deny Lucien Favre, Borussia Dortmund talks

Monchengladbach's Swiss head coach Lucien Favre looks on prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German city of Dortmund on March 15, 2014
Nice reveal that they are not prepared to allow head coach Lucien Favre to enter into managerial talks with Borussia Dortmund.
Nice have released a statement revealing that they are not prepared to allow head coach Lucien Favre to enter discussions with Borussia Dortmund over the managerial role at the Bundesliga outfit.

Dortmund parted company with Thomas Tuchel last week, and it has been reported that Favre, who led Nice to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season, was the favourite to take control of the German side.

Nice, however, have insisted that their head coach, who is under contract until 2019, will not be leaving this summer.

"After the media speculation around Borussia Dortmund's interest in Lucien Favre intensified this week, OGC Nice want to share our position publicly, once and for all," read a statement from the French club.

"It is logical that a coach of his calibre, after such a season at Nice, attracts the interests of the biggest clubs in Europe like Borussia Dortmund, quarter-finalists in the Champions League. It is also understandable that this opportunity would interest Lucien Favre.

"OGC Nice has no problem understanding this. But so close to the return to training (on June 19), the club does not wish to get into any negotiation about a transfer of our coach, who is under contract until June 2019.

"This decision is final and unequivocal. It has been received by the directors of Borussia and of course by Lucien Favre, who has perfectly understood and accepted it. The chapter is now closed. (Favre) has stated with equal pleasure that he will continue his mission with Nice in 2017-18."

Favre spent four years in charge of Borussia Monchengladbach before taking charge of Nice last summer.

