Nice general manager denies Lucien Favre-Borussia Dortmund link

Moenchengladbach coach Lucien Favre barks orders at his team during a game with Hannover on August 17, 2013
© Getty Images
Nice general manager Julien Fournier claims that head coach Lucien Favre is not leaving the club, despite continued links with Borussia Dortmund.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 22:19 UK

OGC Nice general manager Julien Fournier has insisted that Lucien Favre will not become head coach at Borussia Dortmund.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been associated with former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri after speculation continued to link Favre with a move away from the French Riviera.

However, Fournier has stated that the former Borussia Monchengaldbach coach is not going anywhere.

He told Sport1: "Dortmund have had a very good idea, because Lucien is a top coach, but they should have had this idea prior to the season when he was still on the market. He's at Nice now.

"Lucien will be our coach next season. He has never expressed the desire to leave us."

Nice are currently third in Ligue 1.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Ligue 1 side Nice interested in Ranieri?
Monchengladbach's Swiss head coach Lucien Favre looks on prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German city of Dortmund on March 15, 2014
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri wants return to Premier League?
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Report: Ligue 1 outfit Nice interested in Claudio Ranieri
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
 Monchengladbach's Swiss head coach Lucien Favre looks on prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German city of Dortmund on March 15, 2014
 Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
