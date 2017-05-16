Nice general manager Julien Fournier claims that head coach Lucien Favre is not leaving the club, despite continued links with Borussia Dortmund.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been associated with former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri after speculation continued to link Favre with a move away from the French Riviera.

However, Fournier has stated that the former Borussia Monchengaldbach coach is not going anywhere.

He told Sport1: "Dortmund have had a very good idea, because Lucien is a top coach, but they should have had this idea prior to the season when he was still on the market. He's at Nice now.

"Lucien will be our coach next season. He has never expressed the desire to leave us."

Nice are currently third in Ligue 1.