Ligue 1 side Nice are reportedly interested in appointing Claudio Ranieri as their manager should Lucien Favre depart the Allianz Riviera.

Ligue 1 side Nice have expressed an interest in appointing Claudio Ranieri as their manager, according to reports.

The 65-year-old has been out of work since February, when he was sacked by Leicester City just nine months after guiding them to their maiden Premier League title.

Current Nice boss Lucien Favre is thought to be on the radar of Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund after guaranteeing his side a third-placed finish in the French top flight.

According to The Mirror, the Riviera outfit is expecting to lose the Swiss coach in the summer, so they have earmarked Ranieri as a replacement.

The Italian veteran is also thought to be piquing the interest of Lyon and West Ham United.