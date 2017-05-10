Crowd generic

Nice

Report: Ligue 1 outfit Nice interested in Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Ligue 1 side Nice are reportedly interested in appointing Claudio Ranieri as their manager should Lucien Favre depart the Allianz Riviera.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Ligue 1 side Nice have expressed an interest in appointing Claudio Ranieri as their manager, according to reports.

The 65-year-old has been out of work since February, when he was sacked by Leicester City just nine months after guiding them to their maiden Premier League title.

Current Nice boss Lucien Favre is thought to be on the radar of Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund after guaranteeing his side a third-placed finish in the French top flight.

According to The Mirror, the Riviera outfit is expecting to lose the Swiss coach in the summer, so they have earmarked Ranieri as a replacement.

The Italian veteran is also thought to be piquing the interest of Lyon and West Ham United.

Liverpool's Italian striker Mario Balotelli gives a thumbs up after scoring Liverpool's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, northwest England, on February
Read Next:
Nice happy to take Balotelli "risk"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Lucien Favre, Football
Your Comments
More Nice News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Report: Ligue 1 outfit Nice interested in Claudio Ranieri
 Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Czech Republic during their World Cup qualifier on September 10, 2013
Las Palmas make move for Mario Balotelli?
 Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur interested in Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri?
Mancini: 'Balotelli can still become world class'Bastia punished over Balotelli abuseRef: 'Balotelli sent off for English insult'Sunderland keen on Nice midfielder Cyprien?Southampton sign Hassen Mouez on loan
Saints to recruit Nice goalkeeper Hassen?Balotelli racial abuser gets stadium banItaly boss to hold talks with BalotelliNice join race to sign Dimitri Payet?Arsenal considering bid for Porto defender?
> Nice Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco35275398296986
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG36265577265183
3Nice362211360312977
4Lyon362031372442863
5Marseille3616101055401558
6Bordeaux361512951411057
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne35121494032850
8NantesNantes36139143650-1448
9GuingampGuingamp36138154449-547
10Rennes361114113339-647
11Lille36127173743-643
12Toulouse361012143640-442
13Angers36117183649-1340
14Metz36119163870-3240
15Montpellier HSCMontpellier36109174761-1439
16Caen36106203563-2836
17Lorient36105214367-2435
18Dijon36712174458-1433
19Nancy3688202649-2332
20Bastia36710192754-2731
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 