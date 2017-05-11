Claudio Ranieri wants return to Premier League?

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Claudio Ranieri reportedly decides that he wants to return to the Premier League, rather than entertain alleged interest from Nice.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11:16 UK

Claudio Ranieri has reportedly decided to return to the Premier League, should he receive an offer during the summer.

In February, Ranieri was sacked as manager of Leicester City - despite winning the Premier League title just nine months earlier - and it has been claimed that a number of clubs around Europe are interested in his services.

However, according to The Mirror, Ranieri is ready to reject interest from Nice and instead focus on securing another role in England's top flight.

It has been suggested that the decision has alerted both West Ham United and Southampton, who are still contemplating whether to retain Slaven Bilic and Claude Puel respectively.

The Hammers are currently unbeaten in five matches after a disappointing first season at the London Stadium, while Southampton are five games without success amid speculation regarding Puel's future at St Mary's.

Ranieri won 36 of his 81 matches in charge of Leicester, while he recorded 107 victories from 199 games as Chelsea boss between 2000 and 2004.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester exit'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Slaven Bilic, Claude Puel, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Atletico Madrid 'to move for Jamie Vardy, Alexis Sanchez'
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain willing to spend big on Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez?
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri wants return to Premier League?
Leicester plan move for Luton defender?Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester exit'Albrighton: 'Shakespeare respected at Foxes'Ndidi wants top-half finish for LeicesterShakespeare: 'All credit to the players'
Result: Leicester into ninth with win over WatfordLeicester owners bid for Belgian sideTeam News: Leicester City unchanged against WatfordLive Commentary: Leicester City 3-0 Watford - as it happenedDrinkwater: 'Leicester can return to Europe'
> Leicester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri wants return to Premier League?
 Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
West Ham United to move for Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta?
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Report: West Ham United eye Lukasz Teodorczyk
Kouyate: 'Players fully behind Bilic'Fonte: 'We want to repeat Spurs display'Six PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?West Brom 'join race for Lamine Kone'Slaven Bilic wanted by Fenerbahce?
Noble "speechless" after West Ham winBilic: 'I think I am doing a good job'Bilic: 'West Ham were magnificent' Result: West Ham derail Tottenham's title bidTeam News: Andy Carroll misses out for West Ham
> West Ham United Homepage
More Southampton News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Result: Arsenal beat Southampton to remain in hunt for fourth place in Premier League
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri wants return to Premier League?
Puel: 'Arsenal defeat harsh on Saints'Team News: Mustafi comes in for KoscielnyVan Dijk 'will have options to leave'Claude Puel wanted by Saint-Etienne?Puel backs Gabbiadini to rediscover form
Puel: 'Fraser Forster back to his best'Preview: Southampton vs. ArsenalLiverpool 'confident of Van Dijk swoop'Cardiff willing to pay £3m for Saints forward?Puel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'
> Southampton Homepage
More Nice News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri wants return to Premier League?
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Report: Ligue 1 outfit Nice interested in Claudio Ranieri
 Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Czech Republic during their World Cup qualifier on September 10, 2013
Las Palmas make move for Mario Balotelli?
London clubs interested in Nice midfielder?Mancini: 'Balotelli can still become world class'Bastia punished over Balotelli abuseRef: 'Balotelli sent off for English insult'Sunderland keen on Nice midfielder Cyprien?
Southampton sign Hassen Mouez on loanSaints to recruit Nice goalkeeper Hassen?Balotelli racial abuser gets stadium banItaly boss to hold talks with BalotelliNice join race to sign Dimitri Payet?
> Nice Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 