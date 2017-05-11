Claudio Ranieri reportedly decides that he wants to return to the Premier League, rather than entertain alleged interest from Nice.

Claudio Ranieri has reportedly decided to return to the Premier League, should he receive an offer during the summer.

In February, Ranieri was sacked as manager of Leicester City - despite winning the Premier League title just nine months earlier - and it has been claimed that a number of clubs around Europe are interested in his services.

However, according to The Mirror, Ranieri is ready to reject interest from Nice and instead focus on securing another role in England's top flight.

It has been suggested that the decision has alerted both West Ham United and Southampton, who are still contemplating whether to retain Slaven Bilic and Claude Puel respectively.

The Hammers are currently unbeaten in five matches after a disappointing first season at the London Stadium, while Southampton are five games without success amid speculation regarding Puel's future at St Mary's.

Ranieri won 36 of his 81 matches in charge of Leicester, while he recorded 107 victories from 199 games as Chelsea boss between 2000 and 2004.