Borussia Dortmund: 'No bids for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says that the club have received no bids for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 12:43 UK

Borussia Dortmund have denied reports that big-money offers have been made for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It has previously been alleged that Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to push through a £60m deal for the 27-year-old, but sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that no bids have been made for his signature.

He told Ruhr Nachrichten: "As of now, we have not received any offers from any club across the world."

During this season, Aubameyang has scored 38 goals from 41 appearances in the Bundesliga and Champions League but after four years at the club, Dortmund are under pressure to retain his services.

While PSG remain the clear favourites to sign the Gabon international, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked with the player over the past 12 months.

