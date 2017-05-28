Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the race to sign in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the hottest properties in world football since moving to the Westfalenstadion in 2013, scoring 120 goals in just 189 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

A number of Europe's top clubs are understood to be monitoring Aubameyang's situation and the Gabon international is expected to leave the club this summer having reportedly handed in a transfer request.

French media outlet BeIn Sports claims that PSG have now begun talks over bringing Aubameyang back to Ligue 1, where he previously enjoyed loan spells at Dijon, Lille and Monaco before joining Saint-Etienne.

The report goes on to say that PSG are preparing a lucrative bid for the striker and are hopeful of wrapping up a deal within a week.

Aubameyang won the Bundesliga's Golden Boot award this season having scored 31 goals in just 32 league appearances, while his match-winning penalty in Saturday's DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt saw him reach the 40-goal mark across all competitions for the first time in his career.