Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'hands in transfer request'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
A report claims that Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hands in a transfer request at Borussia Dortmund.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Borussia Dortmund, which is expected to spark a scramble for the striker's services.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Aubameyang was 'on the verge' of joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has since played down such reports, although it is understood that PSG, in addition to Manchester City and Real Madrid are all interested in signing the 27-year-old this summer.

According to Bild, Aubameyang has now signalled his intention to leave Dortmund by handing in a transfer request, although the forward's Bundesliga side are not prepared to sell for anything under his market value.

The Gabon international scored 39 times for Dortmund during the 2016-17 campaign, while he has now registered 119 goals in 188 appearances for the German outfit since a move from Saint-Etienne in 2013.

Aubameyang started his professional career with AC Milan, but did not make a single first-team appearance for the Italian club before joining Saint-Etienne in 2011.

