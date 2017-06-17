Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore firmly denies claims that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in this summer's transfer window.

Javier Pastore has firmly denied suggestions that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in this summer's transfer window.

Pastore, 27, joined PSG from Italian side Palermo in the summer of 2011, and has made more than 220 appearances for the capital outfit over the last six years.

The Argentine only started nine Ligue 1 matches for PSG last term, however, and recent reports in France claimed that the experienced midfielder was keen on seeking pastures new ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Pastore has firmly denies such claims, insisting that it was "wrong" that he had asked for a transfer.

"That's wrong that I asked to leave. I played very little because of my injuries and it is true that I did not make a good season. But I'm going to stay at PSG this summer," Pastore told reporters.

AC Milan and Inter Milan have both been linked with a move for the 27-time Argentina international.