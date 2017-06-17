New Transfer Talk header

AC Milan to include Gianluigi Donnarumma in bid for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
AC Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli says that the Serie A side should include goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in a deal to sign Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 12:13 UK

AC Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli has suggested that the Italian giants are prepared to include goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as part of a deal to sign Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Over the past 48 hours, it has emerged that Donnarumma will not sign a new contract at the San Siro and that Ronaldo allegedly wants to leave the Bernabeu during the summer.

The Portuguese superstar will command a world-record transfer fee, but Mirabelli has indicated that the Serie A outfit hope to bring down his fee by including Donnarumma in part-exchange.

He told Corriere dello Sport: "If Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid and they want Donnarumma, then we're ready to talk to President Florentino Perez.

"We wanted to make him a symbol of Milan for our fans and Gigio had everything required to fill that role. He would've had the captain's armband and, frankly, it was an enormous offer, considering his young age and Milan's situation – €25million (£21.85m) net over five years means €50m gross for the club.

"On a human level, we were upset, especially as there was no chance for negotiation."

After their recent takeover, Milan have funds to spend as they look to earn a return to the Champions League for the 2018-19 campaign.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Ronaldo 'tells teammates he's leaving'
