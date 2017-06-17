Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak says that "everything points towards" him staying with Atletico Madrid in this summer's transfer window.

The Slovenian goalkeeper, who has a contract with Atletico until the summer of 2021, has been linked with a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

It has been suggested that PSG are prepared to activate the 24-year-old's £85m release clause, although Oblak has suggested that he will stay in Madrid for the foreseeable future.

"In football you never know, even one day before the market closes news comes out, but for now everything points towards me continuing on at Atletico," Oblak told Sportal. "I am happy at Atletico and I believe that I'll continue playing here next season."

Oblak moved to Atletico from Portuguese outfit Benfica in the summer of 2014.