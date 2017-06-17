New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jan Oblak expects to stay at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak in action against Barcelona on September 21, 2016
© SilverHub
Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak says that "everything points towards" him staying with Atletico Madrid in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 18:25 UK

Jan Oblak has said that "everything points towards" him staying with Atletico Madrid in this summer's transfer window.

The Slovenian goalkeeper, who has a contract with Atletico until the summer of 2021, has been linked with a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

It has been suggested that PSG are prepared to activate the 24-year-old's £85m release clause, although Oblak has suggested that he will stay in Madrid for the foreseeable future.

"In football you never know, even one day before the market closes news comes out, but for now everything points towards me continuing on at Atletico," Oblak told Sportal. "I am happy at Atletico and I believe that I'll continue playing here next season."

Oblak moved to Atletico from Portuguese outfit Benfica in the summer of 2014.

Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Read Next:
Report: PSG make £52m bid for Jan Oblak
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jan Oblak, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak in action against Barcelona on September 21, 2016
Jan Oblak expects to stay at Atletico Madrid
 Yannick Carrasco of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal during the La Liga amtch between Club Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at Vicente Calderon Stadium on October 25, 2015
Arsenal considering approach for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco?
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon expect Alexandre Lacazette to stay at club
Lyon: 'No offers for Alexandre Lacazette'Liverpool looking to offload £62m trioCosta 'unlikely to return to Brazil'Fernando Torres 'turns down Mexico move'Griezmann pens Atletico extension
Diego Costa waiting on Chelsea decisionMilan discouraged by Costa demands?Atletico to loan Diego Costa to China?Conte 'decided Costa fate in November'Baku, Madrid battle for 2019 CL final
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 