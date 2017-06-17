New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City eye Barcelona youngster Eric Garcia

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
A report claims that Barcelona are fearful of losing 16-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia to Manchester City in this summer's transfer window.
Barcelona are reportedly fearful of losing 16-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia to Manchester City.

Garcia is understood to have informed Barcelona that he will not be signing a professional contract with the Spanish giants, which has alerted a number of European clubs.

According to Goal.com, Man City lead the list of interested teams, with head coach Pep Guardiola confident of winning the race for a player that is regarded as one of the most talented youngsters in the La Masia academy.

Man City, who are said to have offered Garcia a three-year contract, are currently unable to sign academy players from other English clubs due to a transfer ban, but are free to discuss terms with youngsters abroad.

Gerard Pique, Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin are among those to have left Barcelona at a young age to move to the Premier League.

