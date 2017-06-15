Manchester City reportedly plan to fund a large chunk of their £300m transfer spree with a mass clearout of players which could raise around £130m.

City have already spent £78m to bring Bernardo Silva and Ederson to the Etihad Stadium this summer, and there are expected to be plenty more arrivals before the transfer window closes.

The likes of Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Alexis Sanchez and Kylian Mbappe have all been linked with a move to the club, with City reportedly prepared to spend as much as £300m this summer.

Such an outlay would smash their previous biggest spend of £169m in a single transfer window, which came last season following Pep Guardiola's arrival, but the Manchester Evening News reports that City plan to raise almost half of the funds by selling players.

The likes of Joe Hart and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to fetch around £25m each, while City will also try to offload Eliaquim Mangala, Samir Nasri and Wilfried Bony on a permanent basis after all three spent last season out on loan.

Fabian Delph and Nolito are also expected to leave the Etihad Stadium for around £15m each in the mass overhaul.

City have already sold Enes Unal for £12.5m this summer, while Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Willy Caballero and Jesus Navas have all been released.