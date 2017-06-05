New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City close to sealing Kyle Walker move?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester City are reportedly closing in on the summer signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker.
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 09:58 UK

Manchester City have reportedly moved closer to completing the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker.

With Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy all leaving the Etihad Stadium, City boss Pep Guardiola is eager to bring in full-backs during the summer transfer window.

Walker has long been linked with a return to the North-West and according to The Daily Star, City expect to sign the 27-year-old before the end of the month.

The England international is currently preparing for fixtures with Scotland and France respectively, but it has been claimed that City want to push through the transfer once he has returned from international duty.

During the closing weeks of the season, Walker did not always feature in the starting lineup with head coach Mauricio Pochettino handing Kieran Trippier a role at right wing-back.

However, Walker still went on to make 37 appearances in all competitions, with 31 starts coming in the Premier League.

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Toure in talks over new Man City deal
