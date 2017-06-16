General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Raheem Sterling: Manchester City must "become more streetwise"

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Raheem Sterling says that Manchester City "will be a real force" next season if they can iron out their minor problems and become "more streetwise".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 21:53 UK

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling has insisted that his side can take plenty of positives away from Pep Guardiola's first campaign in charge, but improvements must be made ahead of 2017-18.

The Citizens ended the season trophyless and could only muster a third-placed finish in the Premier League, finishing 15 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

Sterling is confident that only minor tweaks are required for Guardiola to get City on the trail for silverware, however, including the ability to shut out little errors and at the same time become "more streetwise".

"We had started really well and made some good strides but we didn't finish by doing what we wanted to do," he told the club's official website.

"We can take a lot of positives out of the season and take them into next year. With the team, the players and the manager we have, it's looking to be good in the future.

"We're a team that can punish teams. We need to defend better as a unit – not letting in as many cheap goals. That's what has cost us – our own mistakes and collective errors on the field. Once we become more streetwise, we'll be a real force."

Sterling found the net seven times in 33 Premier League appearances for City last season, while also setting up six more for his teammates.

Aaron Mooy (#6) of Melbourne City celebrates his goal during the round 13 A-League match between Melbourne City FC and Perth Glory at AAMI Park on December 26, 2014
Read Next:
Huddersfield, Man City agree fee for Mooy?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Raheem Sterling, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Manchester City decide against meeting Virgil van Dijk valuation?
 Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Raheem Sterling: Manchester City must "become more streetwise"
Ipswich win race to sign Bersant Celina?Chelsea agree terms with 'mystery signing'Report: Huddersfield join Roberts raceSterling to make donation to London fire fundPSG 'pull out of £70m Aubameyang deal'
Man City chief rules out Messi moveMarseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?Celtic face competition for Roberts?City 'to fund summer spree with clearout'Jesus: 'No surgery needed on eye injury'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
 