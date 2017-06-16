Raheem Sterling says that Manchester City "will be a real force" next season if they can iron out their minor problems and become "more streetwise".

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling has insisted that his side can take plenty of positives away from Pep Guardiola's first campaign in charge, but improvements must be made ahead of 2017-18.

The Citizens ended the season trophyless and could only muster a third-placed finish in the Premier League, finishing 15 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

Sterling is confident that only minor tweaks are required for Guardiola to get City on the trail for silverware, however, including the ability to shut out little errors and at the same time become "more streetwise".

"We had started really well and made some good strides but we didn't finish by doing what we wanted to do," he told the club's official website.

"We can take a lot of positives out of the season and take them into next year. With the team, the players and the manager we have, it's looking to be good in the future.

"We're a team that can punish teams. We need to defend better as a unit – not letting in as many cheap goals. That's what has cost us – our own mistakes and collective errors on the field. Once we become more streetwise, we'll be a real force."

Sterling found the net seven times in 33 Premier League appearances for City last season, while also setting up six more for his teammates.