Manchester City chief executive rules out Lionel Messi move

Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano rules out of the possibility of the club signing five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi from Barcelona.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 19:17 UK

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has ruled out the possibility of signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona in the future.

City have been linked with an audacious bid for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on more than one occasion in the past, and current manager Pep Guardiola oversaw arguably the best spell of the Argentine's illustrious career during their time together at the Camp Nou.

Messi is currently involved in long-running talks with Barca over a contract extension, and Soriano is confident that the 29-year-old will stay in Catalonia.

"No. I don't think so. I know Messi very well. I think he has settled in Barcelona, and he has been in Barcelona all his life," he told Chinese news agency Xinhua.

"Naturally we think he will finish his playing career in Barcelona. At least next year, maybe he can finish that career. After that he can go to China or US, but now I think he will stay in Barcelona."

Messi recently stated that he wants to retire at Barcelona, where he has scored 507 goals in 583 appearances.

Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Marseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?
