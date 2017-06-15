Raheem Sterling to make donation to Grenfell Tower fire fund

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling announces that he will make a donation to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire which killed at least 17 people.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 22:26 UK

Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling has announced that he will make a donation to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

At least 17 people were killed as flames engulfed a block of flats in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with that death toll expected to rise in the coming days.

Sterling grew up in North-West London and began his career at Queens Park Rangers, whose ground is just a mile away from the Grenfell Tower.

"This is a deep and sad situation, one that's close to my heart and hard to swallow. I would like to help in the best way I can," he told BBC Sport.

"It is only a small step, but small steps lead to big changes if we all come together. My condolences to the affected families, also the individuals who lost their homes."

Rescue workers have said that they no longer expect to find any more survivors in the 24-storey tower block.

John Stones in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 5, 2017
Read Next:
John Stones: "I should have done better"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Raheem Sterling, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Raheem Sterling to make donation to Grenfell Tower fire fund
PSG 'pull out of £70m Aubameyang deal'Man City chief rules out Messi moveMarseille keen to sign Bacary Sagna?Celtic face competition for Roberts?City 'to fund summer spree with clearout'
Jesus: 'No surgery needed on eye injury'Huddersfield, Man City agree fee for Mooy?Man City to play West Ham in IcelandChelsea 'in talks with Willy Caballero'In full: Premier League fixtures revealed
> Manchester City Homepage
More England News
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Raheem Sterling to make donation to Grenfell Tower fire fund
 Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Hugo Lloris: 'Paul Pogba had point to prove'
 Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
Hugo Lloris "proud" of France performance against England
Boothroyd: 'Everton move won't distract Pickford'Gareth Southgate: 'England must improve'Lallana: 'England naive against France'Gareth Southgate: 'We lacked composure'Harry Kane: 'England not good enough'
Result: Ten-man France beat England in ParisRio Ferdinand: 'France peppering England'Live Commentary: France 3-2 England - as it happenedTeam News: Gareth Southgate makes six changesHoullier: 'Alli can be England's Zidane'
> England Homepage


 