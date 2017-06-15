New Transfer Talk header

Nacho Monreal confident Hector Bellerin will stay at Arsenal

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal believes that Hector Bellerin will "almost certainly" stay at the club this summer, despite speculation linking him with Barcelona.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 21:28 UK

Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal has said that Hector Bellerin will "almost certainly" stay at the club this summer despite growing speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Barca are known to be in the market for a new right-back this summer and have reportedly identified La Masia product Bellerin as one of their top targets in that position, despite the 22-year-old having only signed a new long-term contract in November.

Some reports have suggested that the Spain international has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but Monreal is confident that his compatriot will still be an Arsenal player next season.

"He's an Arsenal player and almost certainly he will stay here," Monreal told El Mundo Deportivo.

"Hector is a very important player for us and the boss has already reiterated that he counts on him. Now they will have to negotiate between the clubs and we will see what happen but almost for sure he will continue with us."

Bellerin joined Arsenal from Barcelona at the age of 16 and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the senior side.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin shoots during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
