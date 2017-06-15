Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal believes that Hector Bellerin will "almost certainly" stay at the club this summer, despite speculation linking him with Barcelona.

Barca are known to be in the market for a new right-back this summer and have reportedly identified La Masia product Bellerin as one of their top targets in that position, despite the 22-year-old having only signed a new long-term contract in November.

Some reports have suggested that the Spain international has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but Monreal is confident that his compatriot will still be an Arsenal player next season.

"He's an Arsenal player and almost certainly he will stay here," Monreal told El Mundo Deportivo.

"Hector is a very important player for us and the boss has already reiterated that he counts on him. Now they will have to negotiate between the clubs and we will see what happen but almost for sure he will continue with us."

Bellerin joined Arsenal from Barcelona at the age of 16 and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the senior side.