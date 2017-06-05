New Transfer Talk header

Nacho Monreal "very happy at Arsenal"

Arsenal's Nacho Monreal celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on April 23, 2017
Spanish defender Nacho Monreal says that he is "very happy at Arsenal", and wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium until 2020.
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 18:42 UK

Spanish defender Nacho Monreal has revealed that he is "very happy at Arsenal", and wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium for at least the next three years.

Monreal, who joined Arsenal from Malaga in 2013, is closing on 200 appearances for his Premier League outfit.

The 31-year-old was one of Arsenal's more impressive performers during the 2016-17 season, meanwhile, and despite the London side missing out on Champions League football for next term, Monreal is not interested in a departure.

"I am very happy at Arsenal and I feel important because Wenger has shown me confidence," Monreal told ABC. "I have two years left to contract, an optional third, and the idea is to stay there. I'm aware that football can change but my head is in London. I'm playing and the idea is to carry on."

Monreal scored once in 43 appearances for Arsenal during the 2016-17 campaign.

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal in action against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
