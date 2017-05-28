New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal a target for Athletic Bilbao?

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal in action against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Nacho Monreal could reportedly be tempted by a potential return to the Spanish top flight with Athletic Bilbao should manager Arsene Wenger quit the club.
By , Football League Correspondent
Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal could be offered a return to Spanish football by Athletic Bilbao during the off-season, according to a report.

The 31-year-old made the move to North London from Malaga in 2013 and signed a new long-term contract in January last year after becoming a key player at the back.

Reports in Spain suggest that Monreal is waiting for manager Arsene Wenger to make a decision over his future, having been used regularly by the Frenchman over the past four seasons.

According to Marca, the versatile defender may be tempted into asking for a transfer to Bilbao should Wenger step down after more than two decades at the helm.

Monreal started 35 games for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, taking his tally to 124 appearances in the English top flight since joining for £8.5m four years ago.

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker and Chelsea's Diego Costa during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Your Comments
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal criticism has been disgraceful'
 Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
Ernesto Valverde: 'I could take a sabbatical'
 Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Barcelona-linked Ernesto Valverde resigns as Athletic Bilbao boss
