Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal could be offered a return to Spanish football by Athletic Bilbao during the off-season, according to a report.

The 31-year-old made the move to North London from Malaga in 2013 and signed a new long-term contract in January last year after becoming a key player at the back.

Reports in Spain suggest that Monreal is waiting for manager Arsene Wenger to make a decision over his future, having been used regularly by the Frenchman over the past four seasons.

According to Marca, the versatile defender may be tempted into asking for a transfer to Bilbao should Wenger step down after more than two decades at the helm.

Monreal started 35 games for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, taking his tally to 124 appearances in the English top flight since joining for £8.5m four years ago.