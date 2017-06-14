New Transfer Talk header

Denis Suarez: 'Hector Bellerin wants Barcelona return'

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin shoots during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez says that Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is interested in returning to Camp Nou this summer.
The 22-year-old, who only signed a new six-year contract with the Gunners in November, has been strongly linked with a move to former club Barcelona over the last couple of weeks.

Bellerin has recently been quoted as telling a Spanish publication that he 'misses his family in Spain', although the right-back recently took to Twitter to urge Arsenal fans 'not to believe everything they read'.

Suarez, however, has revealed that his Spain Under-21 teammate, who came through the famous La Masia youth system before leaving for Arsenal in 2011, "wants to join Barca".

"I have spoken to Bellerin but it is not an easy situation because Arsenal trusted in him since he was a boy," Suarez told TV3. "It is his decision, and Arsenal's decision. I really don't know what is going to happen but I wish he can come.

"Both Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal have had amazing seasons in that role but if, finally, Bellerin is coming he would challenge with them to be picked in the starting line-up, but Bellerin and Roberto can play in other roles; it is not easy replacing the best right-back ever.

"I have spoken to him [Bellerin] and from one side he wants to join Barca, but from the other he feels very attached to Arsenal. It is a hard situation and I am nobody to be speaking about this, but I wish he can come."

Bellerin and Suarez are currently on international duty with Spain's Under-21s ahead of Euro 2017.

Denis Suarez in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
