Arsenal's Hector Bellerin posts tweet on future amid exit reports

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin posts a tweet seemingly playing down suggestions that he wants to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.
Thursday, June 8, 2017

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has seemingly played down suggestions that he wants to leave the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old, who only signed a new six-year contract with the Gunners in November, has been strongly linked with a move to former club Barcelona over the last couple of weeks.

Bellerin has recently been quoted as telling a Spanish publication that he 'misses his family in Spain', although the right-back has taken to social media side Twitter to urge Arsenal fans 'not to believe everything they read'.

Bellerin came through the La Masia youth system at Barcelona before leaving for Arsenal in 2011, and the Spain international has made 114 appearances for the Gunners over the last four seasons.

