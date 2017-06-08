Hector Bellerin: 'I miss my family in Spain'

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in action during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin admits that he finds it difficult to be away from his family in Spain amid speculation that he wants a move back to Barcelona.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 14:26 UK

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has admitted that he misses his family in Spain amid speculation that he could return to Barcelona this summer.

The 22-year-old signed a new six-year deal with the Gunners in November and has previously insisted that he is happy at the club, but reports that he is now keen to rejoin Barcelona have gathered pace in recent weeks.

Bellerin's family have already returned to Catalonia following a spell in London, and the Spain international admitted that he is finding it difficult to be away from them.

"[I miss] being with my parents after games, it's something I've done since childhood. I like to share these moments with them. Everything is more difficult if they are not with you," he told Sport.

He also added to El Mundo Deportivo: "My family settled there with me, although now for family matters they have had to return to Barcelona.

"Now I am having a harder time, because I am a very family orientated person, I depend on them a lot, and it will be a new challenge to be without them."

Bellerin came through Barcelona's La Masia academy before joining Arsenal aged 16, and the Spanish giants are understood to see him as a perfect long-term replacement for Dani Alves.

Will Hector Bellerin leave Arsenal this summer?

Yes
No
Yes
100.0%
No
0.0%
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal make official bid for Rodriguez?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Hector Bellerin, Dani Alves, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Arsene Wenger 'steps up £50m Alexandre Lacazette pursuit'
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
Bellerin: 'I miss my family in Spain'West Ham favourites to sign Onyekuru?Lemina "flattered" by Arsenal, Watford talkSidibe "open" to Arsenal, Spurs moveChelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'
Wenger 'working every day' to strengthenBarcelona keen to speed up Bellerin deal?Ozil: 'Family would love Schalke return'Giroud wants more playing time next seasonRangnick: 'RB Leipzig will not sell stars'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
Lionel Messi: 'Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenal player'
 Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo retains top spot on Forbes wealthiest athletes list
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
Bellerin: 'I miss my family in Spain'Douglas Costa on Liverpool, Barca radar?Pique: 'Ramos relationship is good'Walker ignoring speculation over futureBarcelona keen to speed up Bellerin deal?
Pique takes thinly veiled swipe at Madrid Arda Turan retires from Turkey dutyArsenal join race to sign Nice star?Umtiti: 'Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele'Hector Bellerin: 'Anything can happen'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
 