Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin admits that he finds it difficult to be away from his family in Spain amid speculation that he wants a move back to Barcelona.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has admitted that he misses his family in Spain amid speculation that he could return to Barcelona this summer.

The 22-year-old signed a new six-year deal with the Gunners in November and has previously insisted that he is happy at the club, but reports that he is now keen to rejoin Barcelona have gathered pace in recent weeks.

Bellerin's family have already returned to Catalonia following a spell in London, and the Spain international admitted that he is finding it difficult to be away from them.

"[I miss] being with my parents after games, it's something I've done since childhood. I like to share these moments with them. Everything is more difficult if they are not with you," he told Sport.

He also added to El Mundo Deportivo: "My family settled there with me, although now for family matters they have had to return to Barcelona.

"Now I am having a harder time, because I am a very family orientated person, I depend on them a lot, and it will be a new challenge to be without them."

Bellerin came through Barcelona's La Masia academy before joining Arsenal aged 16, and the Spanish giants are understood to see him as a perfect long-term replacement for Dani Alves.