Barcelona keen to speed up Hector Bellerin deal?

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in action during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Barcelona are reportedly keen to wrap up the potential transfer of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin before the end of June.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 10:29 UK

Barcelona have reportedly decided to up their efforts to secure the signing of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

At one stage, it appeared that Bellerin would definitely be remaining at the Emirates Stadium after penning a long-term contract, but his family returning to Spain has sparked rumours that Barcelona may be back in for his signature.

According to The Independent, Bellerin's family had already decided to move back to their homeland - regardless of Arsenal's stance on the player - but Barcelona are now looking to try to sign the right-back as soon as possible.

It has been suggested that the Catalan giants want to push through a £45m transfer before the end of June as they view this has the most likely period where a deal can be reached.

With Bellerin having six years remaining on his contract, Arsenal and Arsene Wenger will be in no rush to sell, and any departure would have to be instigated by the player who has hinted that a transfer is not out of the question.

Bellerin spent time at Barcelona during his youth days before moving to Arsenal in 2011, where he has gone on to make 115 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
