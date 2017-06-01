Hector Bellerin will reportedly stay at Arsenal due to manager Arsene Wenger signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite recently signing a long-term contract, Bellerin has frequently been linked with a return to Barcelona after spending part of his youth career at Camp Nou.

However, according to Marca, Wenger's commitment to the Gunners will lead to Bellerin remaining at the club next season.

The Spaniard spent time out of the starting lineup during the second half of the campaign, but he remains a key part of Wenger's plans going forward.

Bellerin made 27 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League during the most recent campaign as the North Londoners finished in fifth place in the standings.

Barcelona could potentially turn their attentions to Cesar Azpilicueta, but Chelsea remain confident of keeping him at Stamford Bridge.