New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsene Wenger deal to lead to Hector Bellerin stay?

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Hector Bellerin will reportedly stay at Arsenal due to manager Arsene Wenger signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 17:26 UK

A new deal for Arsene Wenger has reportedly resulted in Hector Bellerin being more likely to remain at Arsenal.

Despite recently signing a long-term contract, Bellerin has frequently been linked with a return to Barcelona after spending part of his youth career at Camp Nou.

However, according to Marca, Wenger's commitment to the Gunners will lead to Bellerin remaining at the club next season.

The Spaniard spent time out of the starting lineup during the second half of the campaign, but he remains a key part of Wenger's plans going forward.

Bellerin made 27 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League during the most recent campaign as the North Londoners finished in fifth place in the standings.

Barcelona could potentially turn their attentions to Cesar Azpilicueta, but Chelsea remain confident of keeping him at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Hector Bellerin: 'I am happy at Arsenal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Hector Bellerin, Cesar Azpilicueta, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger signs new two-year Arsenal deal
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Arsene Wenger deal to lead to Hector Bellerin stay?
 Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez to force Bayern Munich move this summer?
Smith: Wenger must "reinvent himself"Will Wenger stay lead to new Arsenal contracts?Henry urges Wenger to win PL titleWojciech Szczesny on Juventus radar?Agent: 'Perez wants to leave Arsenal'
Usmanov: 'Wenger's legacy could be tarnished'Wilshere worried about Arsenal future?Wenger calls on fans to show supportWenger: "We might lose some players"Santi Cazorla 'still five months away'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Barcelona News
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Arsene Wenger deal to lead to Hector Bellerin stay?
 Cesar Azpilicueta and Danny Welbeck during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Chelsea unconcerned with Cesar Azpilicueta interest?
 Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
Andres Iniesta to "make an honest decision" on Barcelona future
Herrera to reject interest from Barcelona?Barca confirm Valverde as new managerChiellini: 'We must learn from mistakes'Suarez thanks departing Luis EnriqueTer Stegen agrees new Barcelona deal
Alcacer: 'My future is up to Barcelona'Enrique: 'I will consider changing sports'Barcelona assistant takes over at CeltaAndres Iniesta: 'It was not a good season'Enrique: Messi "is from outer space"
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 